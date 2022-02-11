Sean O'Malley says he's not even interested in Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch

Sean O'Malley has admitted he isn't interested in the upcoming rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

At the UFC 273 pay-per-view, Sterling and Yan will cross paths for the second time. Their first meeting was back at UFC 259, a fight that ended via a disqualification after Yan hit Sterling with a grounded knee strike.

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Sean O'Malley claimed that he completely forgot Yan and Sterling were set to fight again. 'Sugar' seems to be more interested in the upcoming fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272:

"I haven't even thought about that fight, really not even that interested, to be honest. I mean, I forgot they were fighting, to be completely honest. I'm excited for fights like Colby vs. Jorge, you know those are the fights that I'm excited about. Not really too interested in Petr vs. Aljo, to be honest."

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier thinks Sean O'Malley has the potential to be champion

Sean O'Malley is finally starting to rise in the UFC bantamweight rankings. 'Sugar' is currently ranked No.12. He has suffered only one loss in the UFC so far when he was beaten by Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts regarding Sean O'Malley's future. 'DC' believes that O'Malley has the potential to be the bantamweight champion someday:

“That’s a tough one, because it’s such a tough weight class. I think that Sean O’Malley has a good skillset to be a champion. I think [O’Malley] is big, I think he has unbelievable striking and I know that he has great jiu-jitsu. The question for me is, how does he do as he gets into the elite of the elite, because we just haven’t really seen that. Do I think he has the potential to be champ? Absolutely, but so many things have to go right to win a championship. I think that’s what people misunderstand.”

As things stand, Aljamain Sterling is the UFC bantamweight champion but hasn't defended his title since UFC 259. 'The Funkmaster' was set to run it back with Petr Yan at UFC 267 but was forced to withdraw from the fight due to not having sufficiently recovered from his neck surgery.

Instead, 'No Mercy' went on to beat Cory Sandhagen to claim the interim bantamweight title. Sterling and Yan will fight in a title unification bout on April 9, 2022.

