"I was definitely more excited about that than the UFC this weekend" - Sean O'Malley shares annoyance at Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation

On a recent episode of The BrOMalley Show on YouTube, Sean O'Malley aired his frustrations at yet another scheduled boxing match involving Jake Paul being canceled.

'The Problem Child' has been having a hard time finding an opponent since he began calling out boxers, and Hasim Rahman Jr. is not the first of his fights to be canceled. On two separate occasions, the internet star has been forced to cancel an event due to his opponent Tommy Fury pulling out before their proposed date.

A seemingly good friend of the Paul brothers, Sean O'Malley discussed the fight cancelation, insisting that he was more looking forward to watching the YouTube sensation compete than his fellow martial artists at the UFC event this weekend:

"Jake Paul versus Rahman Jr... It's not happening, some f***ing crazy sh**. This was supposed to be this weekend, August 6th and supposedly top Rahman couldn't make weight at 200 pounds... That sucks, I was kind of excited, I was definitely more excited about that than the UFC this weekend."

The UFC on August 6 will be headlined by surging prospect Jamahal Hill and the dangerous Brazilian Thiago Santos. A potential fight-of-the-year contender between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, alongside The Ultimate Fighter: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes finalists, will also compete on the night.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about Jake Paul and his fight cancelation in the video below:

How close is Sean O'Malley to a UFC title shot?

Sean O'Malley has quickly risen to become one of the UFC's biggest stars since joining the company in 2017, but just how close is the bantamweight to his first title shot?

'Sugar' is scheduled to face the No.1-ranked 135lber in the world when he stands across from Petr Yan at UFC 280 later this year. An impressive win over the Russian could earn him a date with either Aljamain Sterling or T.J. Dillashaw depending on their clash later that same night.

While many are excited to see the brawl between O'Malley and Yan, others believe the 27-year-old is undeserving of a fight this big at this stage in his career. Throughout his time in the octagon, the flashy striker has only fought two current top 10-ranked opponents, and on both occasions, he failed to get his hand raised.

