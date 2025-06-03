Sean O'Malley shares brutally honest reaction to coach labeling Merab Dvalishvili the bantamweight GOAT 

Former UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley will face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on coach Tim Welch labeling Dvalishvili the greatest bantamweight of all time. O'Malley has become one of the sport's biggest stars, not only because of his skills in the octagon but also due to his colorful persona and social media presence.

On the other hand, Dvalishvili is currently riding one of the most dominant win streaks in bantamweight history. With his never-ending cardio and suffocating pressure, Dvalishvili has earned a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in the division.

Recently, O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, called Merab Dvalishvili the “bantamweight GOAT”. In a recent interview with SHAK MMA, when asked whether he agreed with Welch's statement, O'Malley gave a very honest and humble response. He said:

“I just know there’s a lot of holes that I can capitalize on... With the right preparation, he’s beatable. I have better skills than Merab. He’s a dog. He finds a way to win... He’s just very experienced, very mentally strong. I was not able to prepare correctly and I was still confident I could go out there and beat him… You need to be able to wrestle multiple times a week… and I wasn’t able to do that last fight camp.”

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:16):

Chael Sonnen Shares His Thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC Noche

Merab Dvalishvili put on a dominant performance against Sean O'Malley at UFC Noche and won the fight by unanimous decision. Most fans and experts agreed with the result, and there wasn’t much debate about who won.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen saw things differently. In a conversation with MMA reporter Mike Bohn, Sonnen looked back at the fight and shared his opinion that the judges may have made the wrong call. He said:

"I'm not sure that Merab won that night. I mean, that wasn't really met with a lot of controversy. That was pretty widely accepted and we all got up and went home. That surprised me. If you go back and you watch that fourth and fifth round, you might come to a different opinion than you did the first time. I mean, that fight might have been 3-2 O'Malley. If either of them is going to fight better this time, it's going to be O’Malley”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (32:14):

