Sean O'Malley has some words of advice for Raul Rosas Jr. following the American-Mexican fighter's defeat at UFC 287.

In the fast-paced world of MMA, it's not uncommon for young fighters to stumble and falter early in their careers. However, it's how they react to these setbacks that truly determine their future trajectory. In the aftermath of his defeat at UFC 287, rising star Raul Rosas Jr. received some valuable career advice from Sean O'Malley, one of the sport's brightest prospects.

Appearing on his TimboSugarShow podcast, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on Rosas Jr., highlighting the young fighter's potential and offering some practicaondvice for how he can bounce back from his loss.

According to O'Malley, there are definitely fighters in the bantamweight division that Rosas Jr. can beat, but 'El Nino Problema' focus should be on improving his skills and taking some time off to work on his weaknesses:

"There's definitely guys in the division that he can go out there and beat. But it doesn't...I don't even think he needs to go out there and get a win. He needs to go out there and and get better. Take two years off, lift, f**king grind... I think he should stay at 135 [pounds], just don't fight for a couple of years. Get good... Just improve everywhere, come back."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Rosas Jr. below [7:00 mark]:

As for O'Malley, he continues to be one of the most exciting prospects in the bantamweight division, with a record of 16-1 and a penchant for flashy knockouts. With his combination of speed, power, and technical prowess, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender has quickly become a fan favorite and a rising star in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr. falls short at UFC 287

At UFC 287, Raul Rosas Jr. faced Christian Rodriguez in a closely contested bout that ultimately ended in a unanimous decision win for Rodriguez. Although Rosas Jr. had some promising moments in the first round, Rodriguez took control in the second and dominated most of the exchanges.

hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at Christian Rodriguez gets it done! @ceerod97 hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at #UFC287 Christian Rodriguez gets it done! 👊@ceerod97 hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at #UFC287! https://t.co/cmV9CkbirH

Following the recent bout, Rosas Jr. pro record now stands at 7 wins and 1 loss.

Despite the loss, Rosas Jr. can take comfort in the fact that he showed plenty of heart and resilience throughout the fight and that he has a bright future ahead of him if he stays focused and committed to his craft.

