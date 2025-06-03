Sean O'Malley takes shots at Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style with "finisher vs. decisioner" diss, previews UFC 316 main event

Sean O'Malley took a brutal jab at Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style while previewing their UFC 316 rematch. Dvalishvili defeated O'Malley by unanimous decision to claim the bantamweight title at Noche UFC 306, showcasing his dominant wrestling skills. Despite this, he has expressed confidence in his striking skills heading into the rematch, suggesting that he plans to lean into this aspect of his game.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup and Dvalishvili's comments on UFC 316 Countdown, O'Malley dismissed the champion, stating:

“It’s no secret, it’s striker vs. wrestler, it’s finisher vs. decisioner. His game plan is to get hold of me. My goal is to go out there and put his lights out... This fight, he said, 'I’m going to prove how crazy I am, I am going to box with him.' If that’s his game plan, that would be stupid. I know I can put Merab’s lights out. UFC 316, I am going to finish Merab, the fact that he beat me, and I go out and finish him makes it that much sweeter.” [H/T BJPenn.com]

Ad

Trending

Check out the UFC 316 Countdown episode below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Sean O'Malley explains what went wrong in his first fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is well-known for his strong wrestling and cardio. However, many had predicted O'Malley to defeat him because of his effective and precise striking. However, Dvalishvili managed to neutralize his offence with a defensively responsible game plan, ultimately leading to his unanimous decision victory.

Ad

O'Malley later revealed that he had been dealing with a torn labrum throughout the training camp, which eventually required surgery.

During a recent interview with Jon Anik, O'Malley reflected on his performance and injury, stating:

"I was proud of my performance considering how I felt going into that fight. It wasn't a great camp, but it was a good camp for what I was able to do. I wsan't underestimating Merab, I just believed in myself that much. Looing back at it, I probably shouldn't have accepted that fight. I tore my labrum 10 weeks before the fight." [0:40]

Ad

When asked if he doubted his abilities going into the fight injured, O'Malley replied:

"I think the delusion that got me to where I'm at, played a role in that. I was like, 'I'm going to go out there and knock this dude out. He is sloppy.' ... Again, I just believed I can go out there and put his lights out." [1:37]

Ad

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 will serve as the main event for UFC 316, scheduled for June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -270 favorite, while O'Malley is a +230 underdog.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.