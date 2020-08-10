UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley loves to fight inside packed arenas and misses the presence of hysteric fight fans who throng in numbers to watch him fight.

Sean O'Malley has a request for his fans ahead of his fight with Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 this weekend in Las Vegas. Sean O’Malley requested people who'll be watching from home, to record their reactions during the bout so that he can view them after the fight.

Speaking with ESPN, Sean O'Malley spoke about how much he misses the fans during his fights. He revealed that the experience of knocking out Jose Quinones in front of a full crowd was vastly different from that of knocking out Eddie Wineland in an empty arena.

“I was watching my Jose Quinones fight, and I watched it from a fan’s perspective up in the stands,” O’Malley said. “Just seeing the fans erupt when I dropped Jose… I dropped Eddie in a way more vicious, gnarly, more exciting, explosive way. I feel like rewatching that fight isn’t the same. It would be way more enjoyable to rewatch it and watch the crowd go wild. I feel like I’m getting robbed of that moment, in a way. But also I know a million people or whatever are watching at home.”

While Sean O’Malley certainly won't be fighting in front of a live audience anytime soon, he has requested everyone to record their reactions so that it feels like they're with him and cheering for him throughout his upcoming fight against Vera.

“I told everyone: record your reaction,” he said. “I want to watch it. I’ve watched every single one I could find of peoples reactions when I knocked out Eddie, and it kind of it makes it feel like they’re there with us. I definitely miss it.”

Sean O'Malley has set the Octagon on fire since his return at UFC 248. The surging bantamweight contender picked up two back to back first round finishes against Quinones and Wineland respectively. If Sean O'Malley picks up a win against Vera this weekend, he will soon be in consideration for a title shot. Sean O'Malley recently called out former champion Cody Garbrandt after the pair had an altercation on social media regarding who got the better KO at UFC 250.