Sean Strickland blasts Ford over raising cost of cars in fiery social media rant: "You made 5.9 billion dollars of profit in 2024"

Sean Strickland recently slammed Ford for having expensive cars. Strickland mocked the American automaker for raising car prices under the pretext of taxes, pointing to their profit from last year.

Ad

Strickland is one of the few combat sport athletes, who doesn't shy away from speaking their hearts out on social media. However, the former middleweight champion's outspoken and unfiltered nature has landed him in hot water many times in the past.

In his latest rant, Strickland took to X and bashed Ford for raising the cost of their vehicles, writing:

''@Ford "sorry the tariffs are bad, we're gonna have to raise the cost of cars". You made 5.9 billion dollars of profit in 2024.. Go f*ck yourself. Really sounds like you're struggling. Stop with the American flag bs.. You as a company give zero fu*ks about America.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to this, last year during a vacation in Japan with his girlfriend, Strickland launched yet another tirade against American automakers. 'Tarzan' expressed his dissatisfaction by pointing out the entire cost of vehicles in Japan and comparing it to those made in the United States, writing:

''Guys let me tell you about the American car industry…America you’re trying to f**k us…Get your sh*t right America stop f**king us.”

Ad

Check out Sean Strickland's rant below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the MMA scene, Strickland shocked the world at UFC 293 when he captured the 185-pound belt from the then-champion Israel Adesanya. However, the American lost his throne to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

Strickland bounced back with a split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 and received a title shot in a rematch with du Plessis at UFC 312 last month. He was unable to inflict any serious damage and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Ad

Austen Lane discusses Eric Nicksick's criticism of Sean Strickland

Eric Nicksick wasn't pleased with Sean Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and slammed 'Tarzan' in an interview with Ariel Helwani. In response, Strickland asserted that Nicksick won't be cornering him going henceforth.

In a recent interview with Dylan Bowker, Nicksick's former student Austen Lane gave his take on the MMA coach's drama with Strickland, saying:

Ad

''I hold both those guys in such high regard...From my understanding, I mean, they're still at that same gym and they're still going to work every single day...it happens sometimes in fighting, man. Especially after a loss. Emotions are high, frustrations are high. But I hold both those guys in very high regard and I don't really have anything bad to say about either of them."

Ad

Check out Austen Lane's comments below (17:57):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.