Sean Strickland calls out his "brother" for sucking him into StarCraft 2 as he is in "last 2 weeks of camp" for Dricus du Plessis rematch

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Jan 30, 2025 06:51 GMT
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland will face each other in two weeks' time. [Images courtesy: @dricusduplessis and @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland called out his "brother" for getting him addicted to 'StarCraft 2' as he is in the last two weeks of camp for the Dricus du Plessis rematch. Strickland is scheduled to fight du Plessis at UFC 312 on Feb. 8 in Perth, Australia.

Strickland lost a close split-decision to 'Stillknocks' at UFC 297 last January in the very first defense of his middleweight crown. Since then, he has fought and beaten Paulo Costa via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, du Plessis is on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC. The South African made his first title defence against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 back in August last year, beating 'The Last Stylebender' via fourth-round submission.

Strickland posted on his Instagram story that his brother has sucked him into the 'StarCraft 2' video game ahead of his fight against du Plessis:

"My brother always sucks me into this game, last 2 weeks of camp"

Check out Sean Strickland's story below:

Sean Strickland&#039;s story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Sean Strickland's story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis shares his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's middleweight aspirations

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis weighed in on Islam Makhachev's comments about moving up to 185 pounds and fighting for the title. The 31-year-old is currently in the last stages of camp ahead of his rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Following his win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, Makhachev expressed his interest in moving up two divisions to take on du Plessis:

"I can be a three division [champion] also. Just give me the chance. I will fight [Dricus] du Plessis if they give me a chance. I swear, if Dana White send me contract, I will fight with him also."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

youtube-cover

In response to Makhachev's comments, 'Stillknocks' told Fox Sports Australia that the size difference between himself and Makhachev will play to his advantage:

''I know he walks around heavy. But I walk around heavy. He’s a big lightweight, I’m a big middleweight. There’s a big difference there.”

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
