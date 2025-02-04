Sean Strickland calls out fan for a "rematch" at UFC 312 open workouts to see if he has "improved"

Sean Strickland recently brought a viral moment back into the spotlight by reposting a reel from Submission Radio, originally shared on Instagram, that shows him boxing with a fan during his visit to Australia.

The clip, which can be found below, captures Strickland engaging in a spirited sparring session with a member of the crowd.

Check out Submission Radio's throwback reel:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, Strickland has playfully called for a "rematch" with the fan, joking about whether they’ve "improved" since their last encounter.

Check out the Screenshot of Strickland's story below:

Screenshot of Strickland's story calling out the fan for a rematch: [Image courtesy: story of @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland opens up on habit of not watching fight replays

Sean Strickland is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, marking his first fight since his victory over Paulo Costa in June 2024. Their first encounter, a thrilling and closely contested battle, left fans eager to see how Strickland would adjust his game in the rematch.

Since defeating Costa, Strickland has been relatively inactive, choosing to focus on refining his skills and preparing for this pivotal showdown. While the rematch against Du Plessis is naturally a big challenge, Strickland opened up on how he still doesn't like to watch fight tape in preparation.

"I've never watched a fight of mine, ever. Ever, no, I don't watch my fights... Maybe if I have a cool stoppage, I might watch a highlight of it to repost, but no. I just [get] low self-esteem. Even when I'm doing things right, in my head, I'm doing things wrong. You just have such a low opinion of [yourself] - again, guy, I'm a really happy guy. I'm happy, dude, my life is f**king good."

Check out the video below where Sean Strickland talks about being forced to watch his fight:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.