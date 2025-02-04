  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean Strickland calls out fan for a "rematch" at UFC 312 open workouts to see if he has "improved"

Sean Strickland calls out fan for a "rematch" at UFC 312 open workouts to see if he has "improved"

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Feb 04, 2025 13:31 GMT
UFC 302: Strickland v Costa - Source: Getty
UFC 302: Strickland v Costa - Source: Getty

Sean Strickland recently brought a viral moment back into the spotlight by reposting a reel from Submission Radio, originally shared on Instagram, that shows him boxing with a fan during his visit to Australia.

The clip, which can be found below, captures Strickland engaging in a spirited sparring session with a member of the crowd.

Check out Submission Radio's throwback reel:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, Strickland has playfully called for a "rematch" with the fan, joking about whether they’ve "improved" since their last encounter.

Check out the Screenshot of Strickland's story below:

Screenshot of Strickland&#039;s story calling out the fan for a rematch: [Image courtesy: story of @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Screenshot of Strickland's story calling out the fan for a rematch: [Image courtesy: story of @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland opens up on habit of not watching fight replays

Sean Strickland is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, marking his first fight since his victory over Paulo Costa in June 2024. Their first encounter, a thrilling and closely contested battle, left fans eager to see how Strickland would adjust his game in the rematch.

Since defeating Costa, Strickland has been relatively inactive, choosing to focus on refining his skills and preparing for this pivotal showdown. While the rematch against Du Plessis is naturally a big challenge, Strickland opened up on how he still doesn't like to watch fight tape in preparation.

"I've never watched a fight of mine, ever. Ever, no, I don't watch my fights... Maybe if I have a cool stoppage, I might watch a highlight of it to repost, but no. I just [get] low self-esteem. Even when I'm doing things right, in my head, I'm doing things wrong. You just have such a low opinion of [yourself] - again, guy, I'm a really happy guy. I'm happy, dude, my life is f**king good."

Check out the video below where Sean Strickland talks about being forced to watch his fight:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी