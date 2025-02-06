Sean Strickland feels bad for Zhang Weili that she has to fight the "idiot savant of MMA" Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312: "She has that autism magic"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:35 GMT
Sean Strickland (middle) on Tatiana Suarez (left) facing Zhang Weili (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on the Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez fight at UFC 312 and detailed some memories of his time training with the Mexican-American fighter.

Suarez will take on Weili in a women's strawweight title fight in the co-main event of this weekend's pay-per-view card in Sydney. A title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Strickland will headline the event.

Given that Strickland and Suarez trained together early on in their career at Millennia MMA, it's safe to say that 'Tarzan' knows quite a bit about the women's strawweight title challenger. In typical Strickland fashion, he recently recalled Suarez displaying "autism magic" on the mats and shared his sympathies with Weili for having to take on the Mexican-American fighter.

At the UFC 312 media day, Strickland recalled his experience with Suarez at Millennia MMA and said:

I love Tatiana, dude. You want to talk about the short bus, my man?... Tatiana has that magic, bro. She has that autism magic that just transcends into this beast of a wrestler... I feel bad for Weili. Like, you’re fighting a f**king - you’re fighting an idiot savant of MMA. So it’s like it’s real f**king bad, dude." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Watch the full UFC 312 media day below:

youtube-cover

Sean Strickland lauds Israel Adesanya's legacy in light of Nassourdine Imavov loss

Despite their heated rivalry, Sean Strickland has a lot of respect for Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion recently opened up about Adesanya's third consecutive loss in the octagon at UFC Saudi Arabia and rubbished the notion of 'The Last Stylebender' having ruined his legacy.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Strickland lauded Adesanya's career and stated that he didn't have anything to prove. Strickland said:

"At the end of the day, dude, [Adesanya] made his legacy...Like, if you want to continue to fight, continue to fight. But, you've done what you've wanted done. You know, you don't really got to prove anything, man. You're a lasting name in the sport. Like, you've chiseled your name in it. No shame, you get older, it happens."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (7:10):

youtube-cover

Edited by Nishant Zende.
