Sean Strickland gets honest about Luigi Mangione in eye-opening rant against crony capitalism ahead of UFC 312: "They've infected the government"

Sean Strickland recently gave his unfiltered opinion on Luigi Mangione while delivering a fiery rant against crony capitalism. 'Tarzan' is admired for his unconventional fighting style and equally infamous for his habit of making outspoken and often controversial remarks on a wide range of social and political topics.

During a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Strickland was asked to weigh in on Mangione, who stands accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, reportedly motivated by his frustrations with the American healthcare system.

The former UFC middleweight champion offered a troubling take, claiming that Mangione’s actions were justified while criticizing how certain big corporations with political connections receive preferential treatment:

"All you need, fellas, is a 3D printer and a suppressor to change the world, dude. I'm about my boy Luigi. Here's the thing: I'm a free-market capitalist, but the problem is dude, these corporations have infected the government, and it ain't right. Luigi, man, actually, I'll go donate to your fund right now. I hope you get off; you did the right thing... Hey, and you know, we need some more Luigi in this world, and the world would be a better place."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (4:35):

'Tarzan' is set to face off against the reigning 185-pound champion, Dricus du Plessis, in a much-anticipated title rematch that will headline UFC 312 this Saturday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland was last seen in action at UFC 302 in June 2024, where he earned a hard-fought split decision victory over Paulo Costa. Prior to that, he relinquished his title against du Plessis at UFC 297 in January.

When Dan Henderson discussed the tensions that led to Sean Strickland's exit from Team Quest gym

Sean Strickland has garnered attention for his unfiltered demeanor, even when it comes to his teammates and training partners. While this no-holds-barred attitude has fueled his growing fanbase, it has also caused the 33-year-old Californian trouble on several occasions.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in October 2023, UFC veteran Dan Henderson disclosed that he had to sever ties with Strickland from Team Quest due to the constant friction created by his trash-talking with other teammates:

"He was at my gym for, like, three years. We kind of had to let him go. He just kind of gets too involved in talking sh*t about people. I liked him in the gym, I liked him there, he was a great training partner. You need at least one guy in your gym that does that and goes hard and makes everybody else go hard when they’re going against him, so I liked it."

Check out Dan Henderson's comments below (0:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.