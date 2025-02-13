Sean Strickland gives bizarre explanation of his equation with Nina-Marie Daniele: "I don't know if it's the autism or retardation"

Sean Strickland recently offered a peculiar explanation of his rapport with Nina-Marie Daniele. The former UFC middleweight champion and Daniele frequently find themselves at the center of speculation about their bond, with many attributing it to their undeniable chemistry.

Although Daniele has interviewed numerous UFC stars, her videos with Strickland consistently outperform those featuring other fighters, reflecting a camaraderie that extends beyond their on-screen interactions.

In a recent video shared by Daniele on X, 'Tarzan' expressed his thoughts on his correspondence with the UFC reporter in his distinctive blunt and unapologetic style:

"Here's the thing about Nina: I know you incels online, all you Bryce Mitchell supporters, and I know you look at Nina with a t*t hanging out. Well, I mean, you have some provocative sh*t. I mean, weren't on the cover [of Playboy magazine]? I know you incels, you guys see the t*tties out, and you're like, 'Oh.' Dude, Nina is like a little kid. I'm telling you, I don't know if it's the autism or retardation, but she is like a f**king child if you get to know her."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Strickland is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision loss in his rematch with the reigning 185-pound champion, Dricus du Plessis, at UFC 312 this past weekend. 'Tarzan' had lost his title to du Plessis in a grueling split decision defeat at UFC 297 in January 2024.

When Sean Strickland offered his honest perspective on Nina-Marie Daniele's popularity

Over the last several years, Nina-Marie Daniele has soared to widespread fame, thanks in large part to her unique and witty approach to interviewing fighters, which includes unconventional questions that often reveal aspects of fighters' personalities that fans seldom get to see.

However, Daniele has also encountered her share of controversy, with some fans labeling her an "industry plant." This term often used disparagingly, suggests that she has achieved fame without authentic talent or merit.

Sean Strickland defended Daniele when a fan on X criticized him for not giving equal recognition to other female MMA journalists in July 2024. 'Tarzan' emphasized that Daniele has revitalized MMA journalism and brought fresh content to a field that had otherwise become stagnant:

"This is why @ninamdrama is successful. MMA journalism is dead. I want to fight for the belt.. done. No interview. The UFC strips the identity of their fighters so they're easy to replace. Nina gives fighters a spot light to be more than just a logo."

Check out Sean Strikcland's post below:

