Sean Strickland ignoring coach Eric Nicksick's repeated corner advice to stop being "predictable" against Dricus du Plessis sparks mixed fan reactions

Sean Strickland’s performance in his recent rematch with Dricus du Plessis has sparked intense debate among UFC fans. The fighter, who nearly secured a win at UFC 297, was expected to implement new tactics after a year of preparation with a top-tier coaching team. Instead, he repeated the same jab-heavy, teep, and reset strategy that cost him a close contest a year ago.

During the bout at UFC 312, coach Eric Nicksick repeatedly urged Strickland to break away from his predictable approach. In a widely shared clip from the corner, Nicksick can be heard insisting:

“We got 10 minutes. You’re going to start opening up. You're doing the same shit as last fight, it's all predictable. You got to start leaving with the two. You got to start putting knee kicks, knees up the middle and it can't be the same shit every time.”

Following the fight, fans have now taken to social media to react. Some fans expressed disbelief that a fighter with such potential would disregard crucial advice, while others derided Strickland’s repetitive style, questioning his competitive instincts.

“I know dude he can’t listen to his coach he is retarted or something. Remember that one fight in the apex I don’t remember oponent but coach kept telling him in between rounds to throw leg kicks. He kept saying it and it was so clearly there to kick the leg and Sean didn’t throw a single f***ing kick I know everyone was watching the tv like “DUDE KICK HIM LISTEN TO THE COACH” f***in dude just jabbed the whole fight.”

Another added:

"Can’t blame hmm. DDP gives you nothing that’s why."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the clip of Sean Strickland ignoring coach Eric Nicksick's repeated corner advice. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Sean Strickland opens up following disappointing UFC 312 Loss

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has spoken out after his recent loss to middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in Sydney. Strickland remains determined and upbeat despite a one-sided decision and sustaining a broken nose in six places during the bout.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, he thanked his fans for their unwavering support and acknowledged the hardship of defeat:

“I’m so grateful for you guys’ support. You guys are so awesome, win or lose, you guys always ride and I appreciate you Dricus, f***ing hats off, hell of a fight, broke my nose in six places. The silver lining is my nose is so broken it’s really easy to reset, so that was a new experience."

Check out Sean Strickland's statement below:

