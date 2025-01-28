Sean Strickland issues five-word reaction to Selena Gomez crying over Donald Trump's immigrant deportation policy, fans react: "Wouldn't last a week"

Sean Strickland recently got fans backing his reaction to Selena Gomez shedding tears for the people getting deported under Donald Trump's immigration policies. Strickland suggested that Mexico take the American pop star back, a reaction that was well received by his fan base.

For context, Trump's first week in office was notably marked by his orders to ramp up mass deportations of illegal immigrants. In a now-deleted social media post, the Mexican-American superstar shared her honest feelings about the government's actions and cried while promising to do her best to help the affected.

In an X post, Strickland reacted to Gomez's video and wrote:

"Mexico, take her back, please."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on the matter, with many agreeing with the UFC star's take.

One fan wrote:

"She wouldn't last a week in Mexico."

Another fan wrote:

"Haha. Never change, Strickland. Never."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @SStricklandMMA on X

Robert Whittaker on Sean Strickland offering a stand-and-bang pact to Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker recently shared his reaction to Sean Strickland trying to get Dricus du Plessis to agree to a pact ahead of their title rematch at UFC 312 next month. Strickland is set to face du Plessis in a middleweight title fight on Feb.9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Ahead of their fight, Strickland urged the reigning middleweight king to agree not to engage in any wrestling and keep the fight standing up. In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker issued his brutally honest reaction to Strickland's offer and said:

"Yeah, well, go to boxing, dude! You want to stand and bang, switch sports! If your whole argument is like, 'Oh, I want the small gloves, go to bare-knuckle. What are you going to say then? 'I want some gloves!' It's MMA, and I think the whole reason, like, the fights are so exciting is because there's multiple paths to victory. You don't know what could happen."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (22:19):

