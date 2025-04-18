Sean Strickland issues NSFW reaction to WWE superstar Rhea Ripley showing Nina-Marie Daniele some wrestling moves, calls video "spam ad"

Sean Strickland recently responded with an NSFW remark after Rhea Ripley demonstrated a wrestling move on Nina-Marie Daniele. Ripley is scheduled to face reigning WWE women’s champion Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match on night two of WrestleMania 41, taking place this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ahead of her highly anticipated match, two-time WWE women’s titleholder teamed up with Daniele for an interview. The UFC reporter shared a clip from their conversation on X, in which she asked Ripley to demonstrate some pro-wrestling moves on her. 'Mami' obliged by locking in her signature submission hold, the 'Prism Trap', on Daniele.
The former UFC middleweight champion, renowned for his provocative remarks that are frequently deemed highly controversial, commented under Daniele's post:
"This is the worst f**king sc*ssoring I've ever seen in my f**king life.. Spam ad."
Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:
Strickland last competed at UFC 312 in February, where he endured a one-sided unanimous decision defeat in his rematch against reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis. The outspoken American now holds a 4-4 record over his past eight appearances inside the octagon.
When WWE legend Steve Austin named Sean Strickland among UFC fighters he wants in pro wrestling
Following the formation of TKO, which united UFC and WWE under a single umbrella, conversations around crossover appearances between MMA fighters and pro wrestling stars have gained significant momentum.
During an interview with combat sports journalist Marc Raimondi in February 2024, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin singled out Sean Strickland and Colby Covington as two UFC fighters he believes possess the qualities needed to succeed in the world of sports entertainment:
"If I'm going right now, I'm going Sean Strickland. I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic in the octagon right now, but what a promo. And so, then I go with Colby Covington. All the trash talk, all the athletic ability. Guy never runs out of gas, he's always in shape, talks a mean streak and can back it up. He's very exciting, he has that X-factor that you always look for. He's double tough."
Check out Steve Austin's comments below: