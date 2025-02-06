Sean Strickland looks up Saudi Arabia's links with 9/11 in front of media after blasting ties with UFC, sparks massive debate: "This man has no chill"

Sean Strickland recently sent fans into a frenzy after pulling off an unexpected stunt during the UFC 312 media day. Strickland asked the digital assistant on his phone for information on the nationalities of the 9/11 hijackers and made a bold vow regarding the depth of his American values.

Strickland is set to face Dricus du Plessis in an exciting middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 in Sydney this weekend. Strickland previously lost the title to du Plessis via a razor-sharp split decision loss at UFC 297 last January. Ahead of their rematch, Strickland addressed the UFC's ties to Saudi Arabia and dismissed the idea of him being a "shill" for any company. At the media day, he said:

"You know what it is if you're a f**king shill... it opens up a lot of doors. I mean, hell, the UFC's buddy-buddy with Saudi Arabia now."

Later, Strickland used the digital assistant on his phone to ask how many 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, stating:

"How many of the 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia?"

Upon getting his answer, Strickland continued:

"Oh, there we are... Like I said, you guys, the level of America in me, it goes so f**king deep, I would f**king - In a heartbeat, revolutionary war."

After @acdmma shared a clip of Strickland's actions on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Ths man has no chill."

Another fan wrote:

"I'm sure Dana loved that one."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @acdmma on X

Sean Strickland slams Donald Trump's plan for Gaza involving an American takeover

Sean Strickland isn't happy about Donald Trump outlining a plan to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip. Trump's comments were made during a joint press conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who's on an official visit to America.

During the presser, Trump detailed his plans for Americans to occupy Gaza and clean out all the dangerous and harmful explosives. He said:

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people."

While some were happy to hear Trump's plans, Strickland wasn't too keen on Americans heading to the region. In an X post, he wrote:

"The American people want nothing to do with Gaza... Rebuild America first... America first... this isn't America first."

