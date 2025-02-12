Sean Strickland makes case for compatriots to travel abroad and experience life in other societies to find out "how mentally ill Americans are"

Sean Strickland recently encouraged his fellow Americans to travel internationally and become acquainted with the cultures of other societies. The former UFC middleweight champion is recognized for his distinctive fighting style and equally infamous for his habit of making provocative, often controversial statements on a wide array of societal and political matters.

'Tarzan' frequently targets individuals from the LGBTQ community and those with liberal viewpoints, whether through social media or during interviews. The 33-year-old outspoken American’s latest criticism was directed at his fellow countrymen.

Strickland voiced his frustration on X, describing Americans as intellectually adrift, which he attributed to the overwhelming influence of consumerism. He then urged them to explore different societies in order to gain a broader perspective:

"I wish more Americans could travel to other countries. It becomes pretty obvious how mentally ill Americans are. Corporations advertise way less, people talk about politics less. Blue-collar workers are celebrated. Modest cars, modest clothes. Hmmm, no idea why."

Check out Sean Strickland's posts below:

Strickland is reeling from a one-sided unanimous decision defeat in his rematch with reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 this past weekend. ‘Tarzan’ had previously lost his title to du Plessis in a hard-fought split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024.

Sean Strickland opens up on Luigi Mangione while slamming crony capitalism

During a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Sean Strickland was asked to share his thoughts on Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, allegedly driven by his anger toward the American healthcare system.

'Tarzan' provided a controversial perspective, suggesting that Mangione’s actions were understandable while blasting the way large corporations with political ties are granted undue advantages:

"All you need, fellas, is a 3D printer and a suppressor to change the world, dude. I'm about my boy Luigi. Here's the thing: I'm a free-market capitalist, but the problem is dude, these corporations have infected the government, and it ain't right. Luigi, man, actually, I'll go donate to your fund right now. I hope you get off; you did the right thing... Hey, and you know, we need some more Luigi in this world, and the world would be a better place."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (4:35):

