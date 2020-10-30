Sean Strickland on near career-ending motorcycle accident, two-year layoff and upcoming UFC fight

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Sean Strickland opened up on his career almost being finished because of the motorcycle accident he was involved in, the aftermath of the incident and much more.

Besides, Strickland also revealed why he has chosen to move up from the Welterweight to the Middleweight division, with his upcoming matchup on October 31st, 2020, set to transpire in the 185 lb category.

Sean Strickland’s most recent MMA bout took place on October 27th, 2018, and was one in which he emerged victorious by defeating Nordine Taleb via a second-round TKO.

Sean Strickland subsequently met with a motorcycle accident in December of 2018. The accident was significantly serious and had rendered Strickland unconscious for several hours.

Additionally, Strickland was required to undergo surgery due to the accident. When the talented MMA competitor did wake up after a few hours the doctors informed him that he might not be able to continue his career as an MMA fighter.

Sean Strickland stated:

“Oh s**t, the entire time through recovery I thought my career was over. The majority of doctors I saw when it happened actually told me it’s probably unlikely I’ll be able to fight again and I shouldn’t fight again. My career was over for a bit, I guess until the recovery went well.”

Strickland insinuated that he wasn’t willing to bid adieu to his job as an MMA fighter and take up another job such as working at Walmart.

“In my life, I’ve only been two things and it is a f**k-up and an MMA fighter. For the most part, I wasn’t ready to start working at Walmart. I have been training my whole life and at 27, 28 being told you won’t be able to fight again, that was hard. But, here I am.”

The former Welterweight added hearing the doctors say that he wouldn’t be able to compete as an MMA fighter again was tough for Sean Strickland.

Strickland noted that he’s undergone a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process. He said there were times when he didn’t know how his body would respond to activities such as sparring and training.

Sean Strickland wants to put on entertaining fights for the fans

Strickland also shed light upon the reason behind him moving up a weight class. He said that although he can still cut down to Welterweight (170 pounds), he would have to starve himself to do so.

He added that on the contrary, cutting down to Middleweight (185 pounds) was more easy. Strickland also said it would allow him to fight more frequently and take several bouts on short notice.

Strickland noted that this was particularly owing to his desire to fight as many times as possible after his accident.

Addressing his old penchant for carefully preserving his MMA record, Strickland explained that he was too focussed on keeping a good run inside the octagon.

Strickland added that he’s changed his approach now and aims to focus more on putting on entertaining fights irrespective of whether he wins or loses.

With regard to his upcoming fight against Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva (UFC Vegas 12), Strickland claimed that he could out-grapple his opponent to a safe victory but will stand and strike with the Welsh fighter.

Sean Strickland reiterated that he’s undefeated as a Middleweight and that he would like to knock Marshman out and put on a show for the fans.

What are your thoughts regarding Sean Strickland’s statements? Sound off in the comments.