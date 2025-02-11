Sean Strickland questions Donald Trump's re-election as president says Palestinians can't return to Gaza, fans react: "He is always playing 4D chess"

Sean Strickland recently questioned Donald Trump's comments regarding the Palestinian people returning to Gaza, eliciting a fan response. The former UFC middleweight champion also cast doubt on Trump prioritizing America.

For context, Trump recently outlined plans for Americans to take over the Gaza Strip and develop it while Palestinians were settled elsewhere. He notably claimed that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza once it was under American ownership. The POTUS notably did not rule out sending American troops to Gaza to help redevelop the land.

Reacting to Trump's comments, Strickland recently took to social media to express his concerns. In an X post, 'Tarzan' questioned Trump's intentions and wrote:

"Man, if Trump keeps this bs up I'm about to start waving a Palestinian flag. American cities are sh*tholes and you wanna go spend billions on this dumpster fire. Did we make a mistake?! This ain't America first."

Fans soon flocked to the comments section of the former UFC champion's post to express their thoughts on the matter.

One fan wrote:

"Bigger things going on in the world is my guess. He is always playing 4D chess. Stand down for a few months and then come out firing. That's my approach."

Another fan wrote:

"Only about 3 years behind the rest of us, big dawg."

Sean Strickland addresses UFC 312 title loss against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland recently faced Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 in Sydney last weekend. Despite his tenacity, Strickland was no match for du Plessis' forward pressure and was outpointed by the South African fighter over five rounds.

'Stillknocks' beat Strickland for the second time via unanimous decision and managed to break the American's nose in the process. In an Instagram post, 'Tarzan' shared his first reaction to the loss and wrote:

"I'm so grateful for you guys' support... Dricus, f**king hats off, man. Hell of a fight, broke my nose in like six places. The silver lining is my nose is so broken that it will be really easy to reset. That was a new experience."

