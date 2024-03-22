Sean Strickland reacts to Megan Fox's broken engagement with Machine Gun Kelly amid split rumors - "The lord works in mysterious way"

Sean Strickland recently reacted to reports of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's engagement breaking off. The former UFC middleweight champion asked his social media followers if he could take credit for saving the Hollywood actress.

Strickland and the award-winning rapper have a history. Last month, 'Tarzan' and Kelly were in attendance at the Power Slap event in Las Vegas. Their brief interaction at the event wasn't a pleasant one and Strickland got into a verbal altercation with the rapper, calling him a "weirdo" and insulting his looks.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath, Strickland sounded off on the musician on social media and expressed shock after finding out he was engaged to Fox. It was later revealed that Strickland started the feud by making fun of Kelly in public.

Earlier this month, Fox confirmed that her engagement with Kelly had ended but the couple hadn't completely split. Billboard reported the news soon after Fox's appearance on Alexandra Cooper's podcast.

In a recent post on X, Strickland reacted to the news and asked fans if he was the reason behind the Fox-Kelly engagement breaking off. He wrote:

"Did I single-handedly save @meganfox? Wow, the lord works in mysterious way."

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland sounds off on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones

Sean Strickland is undoubtedly among the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and is widely known for speaking his mind without fear of repercussions. True to himself, the former UFC middleweight champion recently went off on Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland was asked for his thoughts on Jones running into Tom Aspinall this past weekend. He replied:

"At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a piece of s**t. I know that. The whole world knows that. We don’t need to reiterate his past. He needs to sack up, fight Aspinall and f**king just get the s**t done."

Strickland then shared his thoughts on McGregor potentially making a return this year and said:

"I don't know, man. Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days? I mean, he’s a juiced out, roided out guy. I mean, do we still care about Conor McGregor? Is he still a name in the UFC? Dude, go retire on a yacht. Be done with your s**t."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (3:58):