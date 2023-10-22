Sean Strickland shares untold gym story about Khamzat Chimaev; sends cold 'fight to death' warning for potential title fight

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently shared an untold story about Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev was back in action last night at UFC 293 to take on former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. While 'Borz' was initially supposed to go up against Paulo Costa, the Brazilian had to pull out of the fight because of an injury.

As a result, Kamaru Usman stepped in on short notice for a middleweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev with Dana White making it known that the winner of the fight will be next in line for a title shot. On the night, Chimaev walked into the fight as a favorite and was able to get the better of Usman, winning the bout via a majority decision.

Talking about Khamzat Chimaev, who will be most likely his next opponent, Sean Strickland shared an untold gym story about 'Borz' and sent out a warning as well. He said:

"One day I made phone with Chechen and he misunderstood what I said. It was more of like a compliment to the fighter and he sent me message talking sh*t and I said, 'Chimaev, you misunderstood but I will see you tomorrow at 3 O'Clock, gloves or no gloves, turn up' and guess what? No show, no answer, we talked it out."

Strickland further gave out a warning and claimed that he would fight Chimaev "to death". He said:

"Me and him are fu*king different. Chimaev can be right here, I will fight that man to death right here"

Khamzat Chimaev claims to be levels above Sean Strickland

Ahead of his UFC 294 bout against Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about potentially fighting Sean Strickland. Interestingly, Chimaev looked to have downplayed Strickland's fighting abilities and claimed to be "levels above" him.

It is worth noting that Khamzat Chimaev trained with Sean Strickland ahead of the American's championship bout with Israel Adesanya. The sparring sessions between the two seemed to have convinced Chimaev that he could easily beat him. 'Borz' said:

"We've done our work in the gym together and if they offer him to me, if I can fight him for the belt, that's what I'll do. I think that if you compare us on a skill-level wise, I'm levels above him. I'm in a whole different stratosphere from him. So he's not a threat to me."

Well it remains to be seen on who comes out on top in their next bout.