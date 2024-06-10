Sean Strickland takes jibe at Mike Perry while advocating for better fighter pay: "UFC pay is utter garbage"

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland and BKFC star Mike Perry recently traded jibes at one another whilst going back-and-forth on the difference in fighter pay in both organizations.

'Platinum' left the UFC in 2021 after nearly six years in the promotion. He then signed for BKFC and has seen his career revive, becoming the biggest star in the promotion.

The 32-year-old has won all five of his bouts in BKFC, which includes notable wins over MMA stars such as Luke Rockhold and Michael 'Venom' Page. Due to his new-found status, Perry has also seen his earnings significantly rise, reportedly taking home over $600,000 for his latest bout.

Perry then discussed earnings and BKFC fighter pay on Instagram by responding to a clip of Sean Strickland at a UFC presser. 'Tarzan' had said that there wasn't an amount of money that BKFC could pay him to fight for the promotion.

The BKFC star responded by stating that Strickland should leave the UFC instead of fighting for "pesos," which prompted a response from the former middleweight champ.

Whilst Strickland agreed in regards to UFC fighter pay, the former middleweight champ claimed that BKFC was paying their fighters even less. He wrote:

"UFC pay is utter garbage lol their signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal... but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that..... As a ufc fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster...... You should do the same for your guys."

Catch Perry's comments and Strickland's response here:

Jon Anik believes Sean Strickland is owed a title shot after UFC 302 win

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's dominant win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Whilst their co-main event bout failed to live up to expectations, 'Tarzan' put on a dominant performance, largely nullifying any offense Costa attempted across the five rounds through the use of his defensive striking and his relentless pressure.

Anik then weighed in on Strickland's performance on MMA Today. According to the veteran commentator, Strickland's performance against Costa should see him rewarded with a title shot. He explained:

"If anyone deserves to sit right now for 12 months after essentially dominating Paulo Costa, it's Sean Strickland. In no other sport do you have to win and entertain, right?...Sean Strickland essentially pitched a shutout against a very dangerous man in the top seven.I'm not sure what he was supposed to do."

He continued:

"But Sean Strickland, I mean, his skills never lead the conversation because of his personality. And I think his skills need to lead the conversation and his next fight should definitely be for the championship."

Catch Anik's comments here:

