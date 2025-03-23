Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Full results

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker headlined a stacked night of boxing at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Mar. 22. The 12-round main event saw Fundora defend his WBC and WBO super welterweight titles against Booker, who entered the ring on a six-fight winning streak.

The co-main event featured a 12-round super welterweight bout between Jesus Ramos Jr. and Argentina’s Guido Emmanuel Schramm. Kicking off the main card, Elijah Garcia faced Terrell Gausha in a 10-round middleweight showdown.

The undercard delivered additional action, including an eight-round welterweight clash between Freudis Rojas and Maurice Lee. Also on the card, Mexico’s Alberto Mora Garcia battled Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

Check out the complete fight card results from the event in the article below:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Main card results

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker (WBC & WBO super welterweight world titles)

Sebastian Fundora made a dominant return to the ring, stopping Chordale Booker in the fourth round of their super welterweight title fight at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena. The 6-foot-6 southpaw showed no signs of rust after nearly a year-long layoff, using his reach and power to break down Booker.

The turning point came late in the fourth round when Fundora landed a powerful left uppercut that sent Booker stumbling into the ropes. Moments later, two more uppercuts dropped Booker to the canvas with just under 40 seconds remaining. Though he managed to beat the count, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in at 2:51 of the round to halt the fight, preventing further damage.

With the win, Fundora successfully defended his WBC and WBO titles. Booker saw his six-fight winning streak snapped, suffering his second career stoppage loss.

Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm (super welterweight)

Jesus Ramos Jr. also delivered a commanding performance on Saturday night, stopping Guido Schramm in the seventh round of their super welterweight clash.

Ramos Jr., 24, controlled the pace early, landing clean shots without much resistance. Schramm struggled to mount any significant offense, allowing Ramos Jr. to dictate the exchanges. In the seventh round, a powerful left hook rocked Schramm, forcing referee Mark Nelson to intervene at the 1:38 mark, preventing further damage.

This victory marks Ramos Jr.’s third straight win since his 2023 decision loss to Erickson Lubin.

Elijah Garcia vs. Terrell Gausha (middleweight)

Elijah Garcia secured a narrow split decision victory over Terrell Gausha in a grueling 10-round middleweight contest. The bout, which opened the main card, saw Garcia overcome an early knockdown to claim the win in what many viewed as a closely contested fight.

Gausha made an immediate statement, flooring Garcia with a powerful right hand in the first round. The veteran fighter maintained control early, landing crisp, accurate shots that repeatedly found their mark.

As the fight progressed, Garcia’s persistence allowed him to close the gap, but Gausha’s counterpunching remained sharp. The judges’ scorecards reflected the tight nature of the contest, with two scoring it 95-94 and 96-93 for Garcia, while the third judge saw it 95-94 for Gausha.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: prelims results

The undercard featured a mix of knockouts and dominant decisions. Freudis Rojas secured a unanimous decision win over Maurice Lee in an eight-round welterweight bout, while Alberto Mora Garcia outpointed Viktor Slavinskyi in a junior lightweight contest. Robert Guerrero, Brayan Gonzalez, and Alexis De La Cerda Landin all scored stoppage wins, adding to an action-packed night of boxing.

Check out the complete fight results below:

Main Card:

WBC & WBO super welterweight world titles: Sebastian Fundora def. Chordale Booker by TKO (R4, 2:51)

Super welterweight: Jesus Ramos def. Guido Emmanuel Schramm by TKO (R7, 1:38)

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia def. Terrell Gausha by split decision

Prelims:

Welterweight: Freudis Rojas def. Maurice Lee by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Junior lightweight: Alberto Mora Garcia def. Viktor Slavinskyi by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 77-75)

Lightweight: Robert Guerrero def. Sean Armas by TKO (R2)

Junior featherweight: Brayan Gonzalez def. Justin Marquez by TKO (R4)

Junior featherweight: Alexis De la Cerda Landin def. Sharone Carter by KO (R3)

Junior middleweight: Joseph Brown def. Ezequiel Duran by TKO (R6)

Lightweight: Jursly Vargas def. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes by KO (R4)

