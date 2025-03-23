  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Full video highlights

Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 23, 2025 02:10 GMT
Seabastian Fundora (left) and Chordale Booker (right) faced off on March 22 {image courtesy: @seb_fundora on Instagram]
Seabastian Fundora (left) and Chordale Booker (right) faced off on March 22 {image courtesy: @seb_fundora on Instagram]

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker locked horns in a junior middleweight scrap on March 22. The fight had the WBO and WBC titles at stake and was held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Fundora came off an impressive decision victory against Tim Tszyu. Booker, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak prior to the encounter on March 22.

Booker appeared good in the second round and connected with several of his strikes against Fundora.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fundora started pouring it on is opponent in the third round.

Ad

The fight proved to be a short-lived affair as Fundora knocked Booker down in the fourth round and then proceeded to knock him out in the same round.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी