Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker: Full video highlights

Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker locked horns in a junior middleweight scrap on March 22. The fight had the WBO and WBC titles at stake and was held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fundora came off an impressive decision victory against Tim Tszyu. Booker, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak prior to the encounter on March 22.
Booker appeared good in the second round and connected with several of his strikes against Fundora.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fundora started pouring it on is opponent in the third round.
The fight proved to be a short-lived affair as Fundora knocked Booker down in the fourth round and then proceeded to knock him out in the same round.