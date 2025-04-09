Hours after Henry Cejudo reported that one of his UFC championship belts was stolen during a burglary at his podcast studio in Phoenix, Arizona, it allegedly resurfaced at an unlikely location.

Ad

MMA content page MMACentel posted a screenshot of a UFC championship belt, believed to be Cejudo's flyweight strap, for sale on ebay for a whopping $10,000.

Interestingly, the seller's account name was listed as DJMouse - which sounds similar to flyweight legend Demterious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson's name. At UFC 227 in August 2018, Cejudo defeated Johnson to become the flyweight champion.

Check out MMACentel's X post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on the incident. While many found humor in the seller's account name, 'DJMouse,' others made lighthearted comments.

One fan commented:

"Seller: DJmouse [Crying face emoji]"

Another fan wrote:

"We all know if you who’s selling it nga."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Henry Cejudo raises safety concerns after studio burglary

The burglary in Henry Cejudo's studio occurred in the early morning hours of April 8, shortly after Cejudo received praise for helping the police detain a fleeing drunk driver near his house.

Ad

Although the media coverage focused mainly on Cejudo's stolen belt, the former UFC double champion is more concerned about the safety of his family. While interacting with media, Cejudo said:

"I think it's more of that emotion that's just pumped behind it. Even then, it's just memories. I think it's just more for my kids and their grandkids, that, 'Hey. look at what grandfather did.' I think, it probably means more to people, they're more heartfelt. I think for me, it's just more about the safety."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:10):

Ad

According to his podcast producer Dylan Rush's social media post, the thief entered the studio when he was sleeping on the couch. Rush awoke and saw a man standing in the dark, initially thinking it was Cejudo. However, a shelf in the studio fell, prompting Rush to see the man flee from the studio and realize that it was someone that had broken in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.