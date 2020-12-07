Former UFC fighter and Conor McGregor's teammate, Artem Lobov is returning to MMA with European mixed martial arts promotion, Arena Fight Championship.

He is set to take on Ylies Djiroun in a lightweight encounter on the promotion's December 12 card, which will take place in Marseille, France. The fight between Artem and Ylies will apparently have the promotion's currently vacant 155lbs title on the line.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Artem Lobov revealed why he signed with AFC and if he asked for a title matchup on his debut.

Lobov said that the only thing that matters to him is the paycheck. Artem Lobov stated that he told the promotion owners that they can pit him against anybody they want to. But all he needs is a satisfactory paycheck to show up - be it in MMA, bare-knuckle boxing, or any other sport.

"To be honest, no, I did not request for a title fight. This was something that they just suggested and of course, I said yes. To me, the only thing that mattered was the paycheck. I said 'look guys, once I am happy with the paycheck, I don't care who you want me to fight. I don't care what weight or what sport you want me to fight. I don't give a f**k. Send that paycheck and I will be there."

Artem Lobov predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier

The last time Artem Lobov competed in an MMA fight was back in October 2018, where he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Michael Johnson at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith.

Following the fight, Lobov decided to part ways with the UFC and joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship instead. Artem Lobov has a record of 2-1 in BKFC and a career record of 13-15-1-1 in MMA. Artem Lobov also revealed to ESPN his desire to compete in a boxing match in 2021.

Artem Lobov recently predicted the outcome of his teammate Conor McGregor's upcoming rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and said that the Irishman would emerge victorious this time around as well. Lobov praised Poirier for being a tough competitor but said that McGregor is just too good for The Diamond.