"Shakur not box office" - Fans react as Terence Crawford lauds Shakur Stevenson's "unnatural" boxing style

Fans reacted as WBO interim world super welterweight champion Terence Crawford recently praised Shakur Stevenson's boxing style.

In his recent outing, Stevenson took on Josh Padley last month in Riyadh. He displayed secured a TKO victory in the ninth round and defended his WBC interim lightweight title.

In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Crawford lauded Stevenson's boxing style and said:

“He's unnatural. He has his own style. There's no fighter in history that has a style like Shakur Stevenson.”

Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Ring Magazine shared Crawford’s comments on their X account, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts.

One fan offered a contradictory perspective, arguing that Stevenson isn’t an entertaining boxer, writing:

“Shakur not box office. That's it. We seen it his last outing.”

Another X user agreed with Crawford’s claims, commenting:

“Facts 💯.”

One boxing fan suggested that a few other boxers were better than Stevenson, adding:

“Very kind words but the truth is that Benton, Burley and Witaker are levels above.”

Another user commented:

“Shakur is one of the greatest most talented, skilled runners, I have ever seen.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

Shakur Stevenson predicts Terence Crawford to win against Canelo Alvarez in a potential bout

Reports are emerging that Terence Crawford will take on Canelo Alvarez this September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Ring Magazine, Shakur Stevenson shared his thoughts on Crawford’s potential fight against Alvarez. Stevenson claimed that the WBO interim world super welterweight champion would get the win and emphasized that he is the only one capable of defeating Alvarez, saying:

“I’ve been putting it out since Crawford fought Shawn Porter; I said that Terence Crawford would beat Canelo Alvarez right after he fought Shawn Porter. I felt in that weight class [168], Terence Crawford is the greatest. I just feel that with Canelo’s style, and this is before Bivol did it. I felt that Terence Crawford was the only guy that could beat Canelo with his style.”

Check out Shakur Stevenson’s comments below (12:18):

