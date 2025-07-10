Shakur Stevenson gets brutally honest about Jake Paul's boxing skills and chances at becoming world champion

Shakur Stevenson recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul and outlined his take on whether the former Disney star could become a boxing world champion someday.
Paul is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month. While many criticize the 28-year-old for picking fights against significantly older opponents, others believe he has helped bring the sport deeper into the mainstream.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the WBC lightweight champion shared his thoughts on Paul's boxing skills and claimed that 'The Problem Child' could one day become a world champion. He said:
"I think Jake got tremendously better from the timeframe that he started to now, and in the right situation, I could also see him become world champion."
Meanwhile, Stevenson is set to face William Zepeda in a WBC lightweight title fight this weekend in New York. He's coming off a ninth-round knockout win against Josh Padley. Stevenson has an impressive undefeated 23-0 professional record.
When Shakur Stevenson urged Gervonta Davis to fight him before chasing Jake Paul clash
Earlier this year, Shakur Stevenson shared his thoughts on Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul potentially sharing the squared circle. Stevenson didn't beat around the bush and boldly claimed that if Davis fought Paul before him, it would be a "disrespectful" move.
In an interview with IFN, Stevenson slammed 'Tank' for considering fighting Paul and said:
"Man, Tank [is] disrespectful to the sport if he chose [fighting Jake Paul] over fighting with me. I'm the best fighter in the sport. I've been telling them that. He called cap on it. So if he called cap, and he wanna say I'm not who I say I am, come prove it, brotha."
Last November, Paul shared his preview of a potential Davis fight after beating Mike Tyson. Speaking during a press conference, he said:
"I'd be down. Let's run it. I'd be super, super down. Is there a height limit in boxing?