Shakur Stevenson turns his back on Turki Alalshikh after deal turns sour, open to negotiating with rival promoter

Shakur Stevenson's proposed fight with William Zepeda, the WBC interim lightweight champion, appears to be in limbo following a sour-turn in Stevenson's deal with Turki Alalshikh. The New Jersey native is now open to working with Zepeda's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, in order to get the deal over the line.

Stevenson holds the WBC lightweight world title, and has shared interest in facing the Mexican interim champion since 2024. With a deal for the fight to take place having been discussed, Alalshikh has attempted to lowball Stevenson, according to the talented pugilist.

The undefeated American was himself accused of avoiding the WBC interim champion by De La Hoya, who wrote on X:

"After all the s**t talking, @ShakurStevenson pulls out of the Zepeda fight."

Stevenson responded to the former world champion, stating that he would be open to negotiating a deal with the Mexican-American promoter. He wrote:

"Is that what they told you?? Turki [Alalshikh] promised me a number and now he's going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his towel boys to run me the information instead of telling me straight up what he's trying to do... I [don't] bow down to anybody, Mr De La Hoya now let's negotiate!"

Check out Shakur Stevenson's response to Oscar De La Hoya below:

Shakur Stevenson calls William Zepeda a "mismatch" and expresses frustration amid halt in negotiations

Shakur Stevenson is still in pursuit of a WBC lightweight title unification bout against fellow undefeated boxer William Zepeda.

Stevenson has been labeled as one of the best defensive boxers in the world right now. His style is elusive, a true embodiment of the "hit and don't get hit" mentality.

With negotiations for a deal to fight Zepeda having slowed down due to Turki Alalshikh's alleged change in fight purses, the New Jersey native let off some steam on X.

The 27-year-old took aim at the Mexican pugilist, labeling him as an easy matchup. He wrote:

"Crazy thing is on my soul I would cook [Zepeda] so badly, he's a mismatch. I want this fight so bad that these dudes want to take advantage of me by giving me way less than I got for [Josh] Padley just because they know how bad I want it!

Check out Shakur Stevenson's post about William Zepeda below:

