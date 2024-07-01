Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will defend his throne for the first time on Saturday, July 6, inside the famous Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Across the ring from him will be Olympic bronze medalist, Germany's Artem Harutyunyan.
Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) was last seen in action last November, besting Edwin De Los Santos via unanimous decision for the WBC belt. As for Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs), he is coming off a Unanimous Decision loss to Frank Martin last year.
Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Date, start time, venue, fight card, streaming, and how to watch
Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan takes place on July 6, Saturday, inside the famed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The American Stevenson stands at 5'8" with a reach of 68" while Germany's Harutyunyan is at 5'7.5".
The undefeated Stevenson finished two of his last five opponents via KO while Harutyunyan bested four of his previous five.
For the full event details, such as fight time, streaming services, and the full fight card, check out the information below:
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA
- Time: 9:00 p.m ET / 2 a.m UK (Sunday) / 7 a.m India (Sunday)
- Main event approx. start time (ringwalk): 11 p.m ET / 4 a.m UK (Sunday / 9 a.m India (Sunday)
- Streaming: ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK
Full fight card:
- O’Shaquie Foster (c) vs. Robson Conceicao, WBC junior lightweight (130 pounds) title, 12 rounds
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueno, lightweight (135 pounds), 10 rounds
- Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron, lightweight, rounds
- Kelvin Davis vs. Kevin Johnson, welterweight (147 pounds) 8 rounds
- William Foster III vs. Eridson Garcia, junior lightweights (140 pounds), 10 rounds
- Keith Colon vs. Hunter Turbyfill, featherweight (126 pounds), 4 rounds
- Ali Feliz vs. Robinson Perez, heavyweight (200+ pounds), 4 rounds