Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson will defend his throne for the first time on Saturday, July 6, inside the famous Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Across the ring from him will be Olympic bronze medalist, Germany's Artem Harutyunyan.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) was last seen in action last November, besting Edwin De Los Santos via unanimous decision for the WBC belt. As for Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs), he is coming off a Unanimous Decision loss to Frank Martin last year.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Date, start time, venue, fight card, streaming, and how to watch

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan takes place on July 6, Saturday, inside the famed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The American Stevenson stands at 5'8" with a reach of 68" while Germany's Harutyunyan is at 5'7.5".

The undefeated Stevenson finished two of his last five opponents via KO while Harutyunyan bested four of his previous five.

For the full event details, such as fight time, streaming services, and the full fight card, check out the information below:

Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ, USA Time: 9:00 p.m ET / 2 a.m UK (Sunday) / 7 a.m India (Sunday)

9:00 p.m ET / 2 a.m UK (Sunday) / 7 a.m India (Sunday) Main event approx. start time (ringwalk): 11 p.m ET / 4 a.m UK (Sunday / 9 a.m India (Sunday)

11 p.m ET / 4 a.m UK (Sunday / 9 a.m India (Sunday) Streaming: ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK

Full fight card:

O’Shaquie Foster (c) vs. Robson Conceicao, WBC junior lightweight (130 pounds) title, 12 rounds

Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueno, lightweight (135 pounds), 10 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron, lightweight, rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Kevin Johnson, welterweight (147 pounds) 8 rounds

William Foster III vs. Eridson Garcia, junior lightweights (140 pounds), 10 rounds

Keith Colon vs. Hunter Turbyfill, featherweight (126 pounds), 4 rounds

Ali Feliz vs. Robinson Perez, heavyweight (200+ pounds), 4 rounds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback