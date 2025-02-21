  • home icon
  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley: Full video highlights

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Feb 21, 2025 16:23 GMT
Shakur Stevenson (left) will face Josh Padley (right) in a short-notice fight. [Images courtesy: @ShakurStevenson on X and @joshpadley on Instagram]
Shakur Stevenson is set to defend his WBC lightweight title as he faces UK's Josh Padley on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 undercard. The event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card will begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Stevenson was originally scheduled to defend the title against Floyd Schofield Jr. However, Schofield Jr. was forced to pull out after getting hospitalized during the fight week. Padley, an undefeated boxer with an unblemished 15-0 record in professional boxing, stepped up for the challenge on a few days' notice.

While a fight marks a huge step up in competition for Padley, who has never fought for the title before, Stevenson has to deal with the risk of going up against a relatively unknown boxer.

Visit again for the Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley full video highlights.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
