  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 07, 2025 16:46 GMT
Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda ring walkout songs. [Image courtesy: @ringmagazine on Instagram]
Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda ring walkout songs. [Image courtesy: @ringmagazine on Instagram]

The highly buzzing Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda showdown is set to take place this Saturday, July 12, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The 12-round contest will be for the WBC lightweight title, where Stevenson will defend his belt against the interim champion, Zepeda.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ring walk, accompanied by commanding entrance music, is one of the pivotal moments in any high-profile fight. It transforms the arena into a cauldron of anticipation. Apart from being just a spectacle, these dramatic entrances heighten the emotion and set the tone for the battle to come.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda clash have yet to be confirmed, it's worth revisiting the entrance music they've selected in the past.

Ad

With an undefeated professional record of 23 wins and 0 losses, including 11 by knockout, Stevenson approaches his upcoming bout following a TKO victory over Josh Padley in February of this year.

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey—a city known for its rich history and contributions to rap music—Stevenson surprised fans by opting for an unexpected ring walkout during his fight against Padley.

Instead of a rap song, he made his entrance to the iconic track 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King' from Disney's The Lion King.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The reigning WBC lightweight champion faced Artem Harutyunyan in July 2024. While making his way to the ring, Stevenson was accompanied by rapper G-Herbo and Terence Crawford. G-Herbo performed live during the entrance, but the specific song he sang is not detailed in the available online sources.

On the other hand, there is also no information about Zepeda's walkout songs. The Mexican fighter boasts an undefeated record of 33 wins, with 27 of those victories coming by knockout. His fight against Stevenson presents his first chance to claim the WBC lightweight title.

Ad

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda will feature as the co-main event on the Ring III card, which will be headlined by a super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Speaking of Berlanga, in his most recent fight against Canelo Alvarez, he made a grand entrance alongside rapper Arcangel, performing his song 'Flow Cabron'. Berlanga was also accompanied by the hip hop group Terror Squad and his friend Fat Joe as he walked to the ring.

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications