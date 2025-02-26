Shamil Erdogan outlines his advantages over potential world title matchup with Anatoly Malykhin: “I would come out victorious”

On ONE 171: Qatar last week, Shamil Erdogan showed the world that he's not to be taken lightly as he knocked out 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang for the second time.

Ad

Now, Erdogan has his eye on Anatoly Malykhin and the ONE middleweight MMA world title, and he's feeling pretty good about his chances.

Fresh off the incredible first-round KO win, Erdogan believes the tools he has in his arsenal are enough to dethrone the reigning two-division MMA world champion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Erdogan said:

"I believe I would come out victorious because I have the advantage in wrestling, and in striking, I'm not behind him. That being said, I know it would be a tough fight for both of us."

While he respects Malykhin's power and skill, Erdogan is not intimidated. He believes his wrestling background gives him a crucial edge, and he's confident that his striking can match Malykhin's pace.

Ad

"I don't care who I fight" - Shamil Erdogan says he's ready for title shot vs. Anatoly Malykhin after decimating Aung La N Sang

But really, Shamil Erdogan isn't going to be picky about his next opponent - as long as there's a title on the line.

Ad

After decimating Aung La N Sang in 28 seconds during their rematch, he has made it clear that he's ready for a shot at the ONE light heavyweight world title, whoever it's up against. Erdogan said:

"Honestly, I don't care who I fight - whether it's Malykhin or someone else. I just want to win that belt. I believe 93kg is my division, and it doesn't matter who is in front of me - I want to fight for the title."

Erdogan feels right at home in the light heavyweight division and is confident that with his skills, he can handle anyone at 93kg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.