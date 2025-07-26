  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov thankful for opportunity to rematch Garry Tonon: “I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names”

Shamil Gasanov thankful for opportunity to rematch Garry Tonon: “I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:27 GMT
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon (Image by ONE Championship)
Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia has wanted his revenge against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon for two years now.

Ad

And this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video, he finally gets to run it back with the American BJJ icon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov admits he’s thrilled to finally be stepping in the ring with Tonon again.

‘The Cobra’ said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names. I enjoy it when I get assigned to fight with big stars such as [Martin] Nguyen and [Garry] Tonon. It gives me twice the motivation for a victory."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 29-year-old grappling specialist joined ONE Championship with the specific goal of testing himself against the promotion's biggest stars, and now comes his ultimate test.

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov and ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon go to battle in a three-round featherweight MMA bout, in what is a highly anticipated rematch between the two stars.

They are scheduled to trade at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.

Shamil Gasanov weary of Garry Tonon’s grappling: “I’ve been more focused”

Ad

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov knows what he’s getting into when he takes on ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this weekend.

The 29-year-old Russian star expects an all-out ground war against the BJJ black belt.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

“For this fight camp, I’ve been more focused on my grappling game because I want to wrestle this guy on the ground. The main sparring partners for my grappling training is a wrestler by the name of Abu Muslim and a grappler called Ben Royal. There are a lot of different guys from the Phuket Grappling Academy gym who have been helping me, too.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this epic rivalry.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications