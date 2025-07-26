Shamil Gasanov thankful for opportunity to rematch Garry Tonon: “I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names”

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov of Russia has wanted his revenge against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon for two years now.And this weekend at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video, he finally gets to run it back with the American BJJ icon.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Gasanov admits he’s thrilled to finally be stepping in the ring with Tonon again.‘The Cobra’ said:&quot;I came to ONE Championship to fight the biggest names. I enjoy it when I get assigned to fight with big stars such as [Martin] Nguyen and [Garry] Tonon. It gives me twice the motivation for a victory.&quot;The 29-year-old grappling specialist joined ONE Championship with the specific goal of testing himself against the promotion's biggest stars, and now comes his ultimate test.‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov and ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon go to battle in a three-round featherweight MMA bout, in what is a highly anticipated rematch between the two stars.They are scheduled to trade at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.Shamil Gasanov weary of Garry Tonon’s grappling: “I’ve been more focused” View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov knows what he’s getting into when he takes on ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this weekend.The 29-year-old Russian star expects an all-out ground war against the BJJ black belt.He told Sportskeeda MMA:“For this fight camp, I’ve been more focused on my grappling game because I want to wrestle this guy on the ground. The main sparring partners for my grappling training is a wrestler by the name of Abu Muslim and a grappler called Ben Royal. There are a lot of different guys from the Phuket Grappling Academy gym who have been helping me, too.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this epic rivalry.