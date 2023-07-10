Shamil Gasanov thinks he can adapt to any style Garry Tonon brings at ONE Fight Night 12

No.5 ranked ONE featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov understands that his ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Garry Tonon, has become a well-rounded martial artist over the years.

So much so, that ‘The Cobra’ will be anticipating the unexpected once he crosses paths with the feared submission specialist this coming Friday, July 14, at the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

While Gasanov believes Tonon will once again rely on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu mastery in their pivotal tilt at 155-pounds, he’s also not ruling out a striking war if the American decides to test him in that regard.

In an interview with the promotion, the Dagestani wrestler made it clear he’ll be ready for whatever tricks Tonon will pull out from his sleeve:

“As for my fighting style, I adapt it to the situation in each fight.”

A big reason why Gasanov remains undefeated in 13 career bouts is his proficiency in all aspects of MMA.

The 27-year-old’s vaunted Dagestani-style pressure wrestling can overwhelm anyone in the division.

Plus, he’s also not scared to mix it up on the feet if need be, evidenced by his triumphant promotional debut against Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

Gasanov displayed his underrated boxing arsenal, fearlessly exchanging fists with ‘The Fighting God’, who’s known to possess dynamite in his hands.

After getting the Korean to raise his guard, the Russian juggernaut changed levels and effortlessly took the fight to mats, and that was all she wrote.

Relive Gasanov’s destruction of Kim and see for yourself:

Moreover, Gasanov guaranteed he won’t be intimidated by Tonon’s ground game and will gladly out-grapple him if push comes to shove.

This potential barn-burner is part of ONE Fight Night 12’s stacked line-up, which will air live on US Primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

