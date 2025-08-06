  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Shamil Gasanov on why he wanted to fight Garry Tonon so badly: “I knew he was a strong grappler”

Shamil Gasanov on why he wanted to fight Garry Tonon so badly: “I knew he was a strong grappler”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 06, 2025 10:58 GMT
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship
Shamil Gasanov - Photo by ONE Championship

Rising Russian MMA star and current third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is coming off an important three-round victory over American rival ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

Afterward, Gasanov revealed that he had always wanted to fight Tonon, which is why he lobbied so hard for the rematch. He wanted to beat the submission grappling icon to bolster his resume.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 34 post-fight interviews, Gasanov explained his motivation for pursuing the dangerous matchup with the BJJ icon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘The Cobra’ addressed the media:

"I called him out when I joined the league because I knew he was a strong grappler. I knew he was a strong opponent, and I lost that fight. Although I do think I was dominating the fight for a while, in the end, I did lose. I am happy that I got my revenge today. It was important to me."
Ad

Gasanov and Tonon locked horns in a three-round featherweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, August 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shamil Gasanov says he was confident he had Garry Tonon beat when the scorecards were read at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov maintains that he was confident the decision would be read in his favor when it was all said and done with ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

‘The Cobra’ took home a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Afterward, he told the media backstage:

“(Via translator) Yeah, confident in the first two rounds that he knew that he was winning the first two rounds. So by the end of that, he was happy with his results.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Shamil Gasanov’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications