Earlier this year, Jake Paul announced he had signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and would be helping them build their brand new 'Super-Fight Division' and later fighting inside the SmartCage. While his attention seems elsewhere, a former UFC star, Shane Burgos has questioned whether the YouTube star will ever compete in MMA.

'Hurricane' competed inside the octagon for six years before departing the promotion and signing with the PFL last year. After his first outing was canceled due to injury, the brawler made his lightweight debut this year in a matchup in which he came up short against Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

While discussing Jake Paul's signing with the PFL, Shane Burgos told ESPN MMA that he believes the internet influencer will compete in the cage against another lesser-experienced opponent.

"I think he'll fight, but do I think he's gonna fight someone like Cedric [Doumbe] off the bat? No. I think he's gonna fight somebody that's 0-0, he's not a stupid kid. He's gonna fight somebody with maybe a little bit of experience but not a crazy amount of experience and that's what he should do. He shouldn't fight somebody that's got a huge name... I do think he'll fight, for sure, but I don't think he's gonna fight a world-beater or a world-renowned name right now."

Despite starting as an entertainer on his social media platforms, Paul has adopted the sport of boxing as his own and now regularly competes inside the ring. Though many believe he has a lot of room for improvement, the 26-year-old has beaten a handful of combat sports legends throughout his short career.

Who does Jake Paul want to fight in his PFL debut?

After announcing he would sign for the PFL and one day compete in the cage, there have been a lot of rumors on who Jake Paul will lock horns with in his MMA debut.

Although he's focusing on his boxing career at present, 'The Problem Child' has revealed his first ideal opponent, when he is ready to debut in the sport.

Jake Paul insisted a two-fight deal with Nate Diaz intrigues him, with the first coming inside the squared circle and the rematch taking place inside the PFL SmartCage.

