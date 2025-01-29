Shara Magomedov makes bold promise for Michael 'Venom' Page fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: "I'm going to be that person"

Shara Magomedov recently issued a daring vow to Michael Page ahead of their upcoming middleweight showdown. The two fighters are scheduled to face off in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Both Magomedov and Page are primarily striking-oriented fighters, preferring to keep the action on the feet. Stylistically, they share a common aversion to ground exchanges, relying on their defensive grappling to maintain control in stand-up battles.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Bullet' revealed that he has no intention of going for takedowns in his bout with Page. Instead, he stated that he plans to apply relentless pressure and make 'Venom' feel compelled to take the fight to the ground himself:

"I’ve had 20 fights in MMA at this point, and I’ve never went for a takedown. I watched his fights. It doesn’t look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I’m going to be that person. I’m going to make 'MVP' be the first one to jump for a takedown."

Magomedov further emphasized that he believes his striking is on an elite level and that there are multiple layers to his skill set that set him apart:

"It shows that I’m one of the best strikers when it comes to the middleweight division or the welterweight division. I’m going to show when it comes to my striking, there’s no equals to me."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below (6:30):

'Bullet' is fresh off a stunning highlight-reel knockout of Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in October, extending his perfect octagon record to 4-0. Meanwhile, 'Venom' was last seen in the cage at UFC 303 in June, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Machado Garry.

Michael 'Venom' Page warns of the consequences if Shara Magomedov falters with his gameplan

During his appearance on UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast last month, Michael Page confidently predicted that he would deliver a striking masterclass at UFC Saudi Arabia against Shara Magomedov.

'Venom' expressed that his striking will pressure the undefeated Russian into attempting takedowns, and that’s when he plans to exploit the openings, making Magomedov pay for every mistake:

"I think he will be a lot more stubborn in believing in his ability. So I think I'd definitely be landing some crazy shots if he decides to go for a takedown because, like I said, I think in his mind, he believes he's the best when it comes to the striking game. So it will take a few knocks before he decides to change that. Yeah, and maybe it might be too little, too late, so... I think he'll be very bloodied up if he is going for a takedown."

Check out Michael Page's comments below (58:54):

