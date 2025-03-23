"Shavkat probably,” "Titleshot eliminator vs Buckley" - Fans play matchmaker for Sean Brady following his impressive win over Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady delivered an impressive performance on Saturday when he dominated former champion Leon Edwards. Brady showed an impressive all-round display to overcome Edwards' challenge. Edwards shot for a desperate takedown in the fourth round and the American jumped on a guillotine choke and submitted him.

Ad

Brady has been impressive in the UFC since making his debut. He has fought nine times in the octagon, winning eight of those fights. His only loss came against current champion Belal Muhammad.

Brady is now on a four-fight win streak and is also expected to enter the top 3 of the welterweight rankings. With wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns and Edwards recently, he is looking as a potential candidate for a future title shot.

Ad

Trending

In a post on X following his win by MMA Orbit, a question was asked:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What next for Sean Brady following victory over Leon Edwards at #UFCLondon?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote:

"Shavkat probably"

Others wrote:

"Titleshot eliminator vs Buckley"

"Maybe a title shot and rematch"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Sean Brady reflects on his dominant performance at UFC London

UFC welterweight Sean Brady secured the biggest win of his career against Leon Edwards on Saturday. As per Brady, it all went exactly as per the gameplan.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN MMA following his win, Brady said:

"To be honest, it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be... I was a little surprised at how confused he seemed to be on the ground. Once I had him there, I think that just says how good I am on the ground but yeah, it literally went exactly to gameplan the last 4 to 5 weeks. I couldn't have scripted it better to be honest with you."

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (0:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.