Shayna Baszler MMA record: How decorated is Ronda Rousey's ruthless WWE tag-team partner inside the cage?

In addition to achieving great success in WWE with longtime friend Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler was among the pioneers of women's MMA.

Baszler began her MMA career in 2003 and competed at a high level until 2017, when she transitioned to pro wrestling full-time. She fought a who's who of eventual UFC champions, including Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena.

Unfortunately for 'The Queen of Spades,' she achieved most of her success outside the UFC as the promotion didn't introduce their women's divisions until 2013, following their purchase of Strikeforce. Before competing in the UFC, she earned a respectable 15-8 MMA record.

She was cast on The Ultimate Fighter and, after earning a first-round submission win over Colleen Schneider in the entry fight, was the first selection to Team Rousey. Despite her impressive performance in her entry fight, she was submitted by eventual winner Pena of Team Tate in the quarter-final round.

Following her stint on TUF, Baszler competed in the octagon twice, losing to Bethe Correia and reigning two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes. As a result, she was cut by the promotion and competed once more against Reina Miura in a lightweight bout at Deep Jewels 15, where she lost via unanimous decision. It ended up being her final MMA bout, leaving her with a 15-11 MMA record and a 1-1 exhibition MMA record.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are currently WWE Women's Tag Team champions

Shayna Baszler has had a successful WWE career so far and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team champions with tag partner Ronda Rousey.

'The Queen of Spades' and 'Rowdy' won the vacant titles in a fatal four-way tag team match on the May 29 episode of Raw. The duo have blended their MMA backgrounds into their personas and respective in-ring styles, which could be what helps the women's tag team division generate more interest.

In addition to her three reigns as Women's Tag Team champion, the former MMA fighter is also a former two-time NXT Women's champion. Her second reign lasted 416 days and is the second-longest NXT women's title reign.

