"She is acting like my 79-year-old mother" - Ex-UFC star BJ Penn levels concerning allegations about his family members being "murdered" by government

BJ Penn recently claimed that someone had infiltrated his home pretending to be his mother and alleged that his real family had been taken out by the government. In a series of social media posts, the ex-UFC star appeared not to recognize his mother and went on an expletive-heavy rant about an individual called Paul Abiley.

For context, Penn is well known for sharing wacky conspiracy theories online and has faced serious legal troubles since his release from the UFC in 2019. Given his actions, many have suspected that the former UFC lightweight champion may be suffering from brain trauma after fighting in the cage for almost two decades.

In an Instagram post, Penn filmed his mum and alleged that he was actually looking at someone pretending to be his mother. He also claimed she was trying to harm him and said:

"This lady right here, look at her a** and legs. She is acting like my 79-year-old mother, but she is not my 79-year-old mother... She’s trying to steal everything, and this is not my mother. And I’m putting this out because she’s saying she’s going to get an attorney and try to do something. She’s trying to throw me out and if I attack her, she’ll try to do something, TRO [temporary restraining order] or something else."

In another video, which has the same footage as the previous one, Penn called for help and wrote in the caption:

"Hilo police, this lady is not Lorraine shin! She is at our Penn family house right now. #hawaii."

When BJ Penn claimed the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii was a Chinese "lazer" weapon

In 2022, BJ Penn tried to run for Hawaii's governor but failed to get past the Republican primaries. Following that, the ex-UFC star appealed the results with the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Before the elections, Penn went on a media tour to campaign for himself and explained several of his policy decisions. During an interview on the MSCS Media Podcast, Penn surprisingly brought up the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mount Mauna Kea as a key issue for him and said:

"So they are trying to build this thirty-meter telescope up on the mountain and all kinds of stuff could happen on top of Mauna Kea... like [a] gas leak. Anything could happen... eventually it's all going to hit the water... And they are trying to put this thing up there. China owns the thing... I think it's a weapon, I think it's a laser to shoot something, I don't know."

