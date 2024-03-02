"She beat Valentina" - Fans react as former title challenger Taila Santos signs contract with PFL

Shortly after their first event of 2024, the PFL made its first big free agent signing of the year.

Beginning the next chapter of her career after shockingly being released by the UFC, former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos signed with the PFL on March 1, per OCP News. Santos last competed at UFC Singapore, losing a decision to Erin Blanchfield.

Per multiple sources since the initial report, Santos will compete in the PFL 2024 season tournament with a chance to win the grand prize of $1 million.

The 2024 season roster has yet to be confirmed, but the inaugural women's flyweight bracket will likely include former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche and rising prospect Dakota Ditcheva. The PFL previously announced April 4 as the opening night for the women's flyweight division.

The announcement raised eyebrows amongst the fanbase, with many recalling the close fight Santos had with then-UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275.

Fans predict a PFL championship for Taila Santos in 2024 following reports of the fighter's signing

Alexa Grasso is the fighter who MMA fans will remember as the champion to end the lengthy reign of Valentina Shevchenko. Still, many hardcore followers attributed Taila Santos to beginning the downfall of 'Bullet'.

Before submitting to Grasso at UFC 285, Shevchenko narrowly retained her belt nine months prior at UFC 275 with a controversial split decision win over Santos. Now, with Santos agreeing to terms with the PFL, the same fans are predicting a $1 million year for the Brazilian in 2024 as an expected participant in the promotion's season format.

Santos will undoubtedly be one of the favorites to win the $1 million grand prize alongside Liz Carmouche and Dakota Ditcheva. Without official roster announcements from the PFL, other candidates to fill out the women's flyweight season include Lisa Mauldin, Maira Mazar, Kaytlin Neil, and Malin Hermansson.