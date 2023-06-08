'She don’t know you anymore lil bro' - Fans flock to mock Dillon Danis after the MMA fighter calls ex-girfriend 'petty' for repping PRIME

Dillon Danis was once again on the receiving end of some mockery. Danis took to Twitter to share a picture his ex-girlfriend had posted on Instagram. He did so with the caption:

"ex is so petty she repping prime shits actually sad"

Check out the tweet here:

While this may have been Danis's attempt at humour, things backfired. Fans quickly attacked Dillon Danis. One user, @flyyy971 said:

"Half the world is repping prime. Settle down. She don’t know you anymore lil bro"

Another user, @TheBomberJensen hilariously shared a picture of Danis being choked and controlled by a bouncer.

User @mike2015678 further added salt to the wounds. He noted that PRIME was KSI's energy drink, and credited the YouTuber for getting the better of Danis. He said:

"JJ handing you L’s all over the place"

@Master15Viktor called Danis out for being the petty one and said:

"And you so petty that u watched that story and cared so much to tweet this"

@_doddyx_ said:

"It’s because she’s in her prime and your not"

@Ibrahim1mk suggested that Danis might delete the tweet, given how much flak he was receiving, and tweeted:

"Here before Dillon deletes this tweet"

@Braden_T24 pointed out that by talking about PRIME, Dillon Danis himself was inadvertently promoting the product.

"You reppin prime by posting this my guy"

The tweet has not been deleted since Danis posted it, nor has Dillon Danis' ex-girlfriend commented on the situation.

Dillon Danis pulled out of the KSI fight in January, rematch yet to be set

The reason Danis called out his ex-girlfriend was because she posted a picture promoting PRIME, KSI and Logan Paul's new energy drink. KSI and Danis have history, as they were set to box each other earlier this year.

Danis, however, pulled out of the fight and has since been beefing with KSI. This may have prompted the tweet. Regardless, Danis and KSI's fight is yet to be rescheduled, and it's unsure if the two will ever face off.

That being said, the fight is sure to garner a lot of attention and will be a hefty payday for both Danis, as well as KSI.

