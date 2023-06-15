"She is in fine hands" - Fans react to OnlyF*ns boxer Ebanie Bridges joining an all-male gym with veteran coach

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges recently announced that she would join a new training gym in Rotherham.

It was also revealed that the IBF women's bantamweight champion would be under the tutelage of veteran boxing coach David Coldwell at Coldwell Boxing in South Yorkshire. Coldwell has also previously trained boxers like Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora.

Given this unique link-up between Coldwell and the 'Blonde Bomber,' fans were excited to see the Australian pugilist get trained by a true veteran of the sport. They made their thoughts known in the comments section of Coldwell's Instagram post announcing the news.

Former world champion David Haye vouched for coach Coldwell and wrote:

"Trust me on this @ebanie_bridges…@davidcoldwell knows how to prepare his “Bombers” for maximum devastation!!!"

One fan encouragingly wrote:

"@davidcoldwell is a top man and I think hes a great move for you @ebanie_bridges."

Another British professional boxer Hopey Price joked about Ebanie Bridges being a huge Leeds United Football Club (LUFC) fan and wrote:

"Outnumbered by the Leeds crew now @davidcoldwell."

Another fan joked about the same:

"Can't wait to see Dave kitted out in Leeds colors ringside."

One user wrote:

"Only gym in the UK that will have the heating on."

Another fan asked David Coldwell:

"Bet your Mrs well happy."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @davidcoldwell on Instagram

When Ebanie Bridges joked about offering free OnlyF*ns subscriptions to Leeds United players

While Ebanie Bridges is an immensely successful boxer, holding the IBF women's bantamweight title since 2022, she's also a popular figure on the adult content platform OnlyFans.

It is no secret that the 'Blonde Bomber' is a massive supporter of the Leeds United Football Club and was among the many disappointed fans to see their team getting relegated at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Nevertheless, Ebanie Bridges was one to hold on to the hope that her team would survive the relegation battle. She had made an unorthodox promise to LUFC players in order to give them the extra motivation they need to avoid getting relegated.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Bridges revealed her plans to inspire the team by offering them unconventional prizes. She decided to give them her Onlyf*ns subscription for free, stating:

"Hey guys if you stay up I'll flash my b**bs. I'll get in that locker room, pull my shirt up and flash my boobs or something like that. I'll kiss you, anything. Whatever, I'll give you a free subscription to my OnlyF*ns. Please Leeds stay up, don't f***ing disappoint me."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Ebanie Bridges makes big promise to Leeds squad if they survive Premier League relegation talksport.com/football/14332… Ebanie Bridges makes big promise to Leeds squad if they survive Premier League relegation talksport.com/football/14332…

