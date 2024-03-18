"She is giving vibes" - Fans react as Brittney Palmer shows off arm and back tattoos in new swimsuit snaps

Former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer set social media ablaze after sharing swimsuit photos that accentuated her arm and back tattoos. The captivating snaps garnered significant attention from her 1.1 million strong following on Instagram.

Palmer, a beloved figure in the MMA world since her debut at UFC 125 in 2011, retired last year at UFC 296. Despite stepping away from the octagon, she continues to maintain a vibrant online presence, much to the delight of her fans.

The recent swimsuit photos sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with admirers showering her with compliments in the comment section.

One fan remarked:

"Red is your colour"

Others enthusiastically stated:

"Red looks good on you. I'm going to hell!! 🔥"

"She is giving vibes 🔥😍"

"Goddess"

"Nothing on the planet beats Brittany. Just insane"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Brittney Palmer's recent post garners fans' reaction.

When Brittney Palmer revealed that her near-death experience led to an unexpecting awakening

During an interview, Brittney Palmer revealed she was involved in a near-fatal car accident at the age of 21, leaving her unable to walk for three months. This life-altering event forced her to confront her priorities and led to an unexpected artistic awakening.

Speaking to Sun Sport, the retired ring girl said:

"When I was 21, I was hit by a car and I was unable to walk for three months. During that period, I started to realize that everything I thought was completely not it. Everyone who I though were my friends were not my friends because we just worked together."

Palmer added:

"In the way of rehabilitating, I began to paint, which is something I hadn't done since high school. I wasn't going to take painkillers, I wasn't going to do the therapy, I was going to sit and paint. I fell so in love with it; I just couldn't image dancing again,"