Ritu Phogat will return to action after taking time off to become a mother, and she remains as respectful and honorable as she was two years ago.

'The Indian Tigress' is set to square off against former world title challenger Ayaka Miura in a women's atomweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Fans can book tickets through Q Tickets for fans who want to experience the action live in the venue, while those who want to watch in the comforts of their homes can see the event for free at watch.onefc.com.

Fighters often make bold proclamations about why they are superior to their opponents, but Phogat chooses to keep her assessment of her opponent to herself for now.

She told ONE Championship:

"Everyone has their weaknesses and strengths. I don’t want to disrespect her by pointing out her weaknesses. She is a good fighter."

While she may be keeping any potential information to herself, there should be no doubt that the 30-year-old will definitely be looking for a strong performance in her return.

A former Commonwealth wrestling champion, Phogat has always been one of the top fighters in the division. However, before taking her break, she suffered back-to-back losses to Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Bouncing back with a win against the streaking Miura could be a good way to kick off her return from hiatus. 'Zombie' is riding the momentum of three straight wins, and will be a tough customer for anyone who dares challenge her on the ground.

Ritu Phogat embraces the challenge of fighting Ayaka Miura

Ritu Phogat's return will by no means be easy, considering she will be put to the test immediately when she faces Ayaka Miura.

It will be an interesting battle of styles, with Phogat's wrestling going up against Miura's judo. Fans can expect a world-class battle on the ground that can only be seen in a mixed martial arts battle.

Speaking to ONE, Ritu Phogat is also happy to be matched up with a high-caliber fighter in Miura.

She said:

"Ayaka Miura is a very experienced fighter with a lot of skill. I would say she is a great opponent for me."

