"She got hands too? Bruhh" - Fans react to Max Holloway holding the mitts and sparring with his wife

Max Holloway is no longer the only member of his family working on their boxing skills.

Less than two weeks out from Holloway's BMF title bout with Justin Gaethje on UFC 300, the former featherweight champion was seen on his wife's Instagram teaching her how to throw basic combinations. Upon viewing the video, fans praised Holloway's wife, Alessa Quizon, for her boxing skills.

Quizon joked in the caption that she told Holloway she could be as good as him if he trained her but doubled back and said that he keeps her "humbled." The caption read:

"Told my husband @blessedmma I could be as good as him if he held the mitts for me….lol just kidding! He keeps me humbled"

Quizon, a Hawaii-born professional surfer, has shown no previous history with boxing but appeared to have done pad work with Holloway before with her technique advanced beyond novice level.

Fans complimented Quizon's work on the mitts, saying:

"She got hands too? Bruhh 🔥🔥🔥"

After meeting in 2020, Holloway and Quizon have been together for four years and will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in April. The two lovingly watch over Holloway's son, Rush, whom he shared with his first wife, as Quizon's Instagram biography reads "Max & Rush."

Other fans commented:

"But do she got a chin like Max?"

"Max continues blessed"

"You're a natural"

"The real BMF"

View more fan reactions to Alessa Quizon's boxing video below:

When did Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon get married?

Two professional athletes, Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon have become local celebrities on Oahu and one of the most beloved couples in the MMA community. The two began dating in 2020 and got married on April 16, 2022.

The couple unsurprisingly got married in their shared hometown, tying the knot at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Following the wedding, Quizon adopted the fighter's last name and formally changed her name to Alessa Holloway but still is commonly referred to by her maiden name. Quizon's Instagram username is still her maiden name but her biography reads "Alessa Holloway."

