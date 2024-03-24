"She is just annoying" - Ex-UFC fighter insults Laura Sanko's commentary skills, gets grilled online by fans for his words

Former WEC lightweight champion and UFC veteran Jamie Varner ignited controversy online after criticizing UFC commentator Laura Sanko's skills in a post on X.

Varner wrote:

"@laura_sanko is ruining the fights by talking so much. Leave the commentary to the people that have actually fought. A female UFC fighter should have that job, she is just annoying and it’s obvious she is trying so hard and doesn’t know what she is talking about 🤡"

However, the ex-fighter's remarks backfired spectacularly, attracting widespread criticism from fans. Many took to the comments section to defend Sanko, highlighting her dedication and insightful commentary.

One fan countered, emphasizing:

"She does more research watching tape than any other commentator 😭"

Another comment questioned the fighter's motive:

"I wonder if she curved him once lmao"

UFC contender Sodiq Yusuff wrote:

"Every once in a while you stumble across a fighter you liked growing ups twitter page. Then you realize he's lame 😒"

Fans react to Varner's post

Responding to the criticism from Varner on X, Sanko wrote:

"@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you."

Laura Sanko's post:

Laura Sanko becomes first female commentator since UFC 1

Laura Sanko became the first woman to step into the UFC commentary booth in the promotion's modern era during UFC Vegas 68. Though Kathy Long held the distinction of commentating at UFC 1 in 1993, Sanko's achievement marks a significant milestone for female representation in the world's premier MMA organization.

In an appearance at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, she had this to say:

"It's hard to encapsulate what that means, honestly. To became the first female commentator since UFC 1, it was a goal of mine for a very, very long and so it's almost surreal to stand here, having achieved it, to be honest, because last year, when I was walking on this red carpet it was not a reality and now it is. So it is kind of interesting to be here, full circle... It feels good to represent the woman who loves this sport so much."

Laua Sanko's comments:

Sanko's journey to the commentary booth began long before her UFC debut. She actively participated in the MMA world for years, competing as a fighter and working as an analyst for promotions like Invicta FC.