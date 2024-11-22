  • home icon
  • “She'll be so much better” - Fritz Biagtan raves at fiancée Denice Zamboanga’s relentless determination to become world champion

By Ted Razon
Modified Nov 22, 2024 08:31 GMT
Fritz Biagtan (L) and Denice Zamboanga (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Second-ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga has shed countless blood, sweat, and tears behind closed doors to become the best martial artist she could be.

Her fiance and fellow ONE Championship athlete Fritz Biagtan has bore witness to 'The Menace's tireless work ethic and has seen her immense growth over the years.

As such, 'Kid Tornado' is extremely confident that Zamboanga will finally capture that elusive 26 pounds of gold ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video.

The Filipina warrior will take on Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna in a five-round battle for the interim atomweight MMA world title on Jan. 10 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with ABS-CBN Sports, Biagtan explained why Denice Zamboanga will bring honor to the Philippines and realize her dream of becoming the country's first female MMA world champion. He said:

"Denice never stops. She's open to learning. She opens herself up to taking in new techniques, which keeps her improving. What we saw from her in her past fights, she'll be so much better this time."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 27 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

Denice Zamboanga says delay will only make victory even sweeter

Denice Zamboanga does have a string of bad luck when it comes to world title bouts. Her scheduled championship battles have been postponed on multiple occasions, mainly due to injuries suffered by herself or her opponents.

In an earlier interview with The MMA Superfan, 'The Menace' says she learned to be patient through it all and believes all right things come at the right time.

"I've been through a lot and waited so long for this, I feel like once I get the belt it's going to be so much sweeter. I worked really hard and once it pays off I feel like I'm going to appreciate the moment more."

Edited by Anurag Mitra
