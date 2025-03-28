"She looks like Anthony Smith" - Theo Von stuns Candace Owens with hilarious UFC fighter comparison

Political commentator Candace Owens recently made an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend Podcast. The episode mainly involved discussions about Owens' lifestyle and her investigative journalism practice.

During the episode, Von passed a hilarious comment that Owens' daughter Louise Marie Farmer shares a strong physical resemblance with UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith:

"And I'll say this, this is a little girl on the right [referring to a family photo of Candace Owens]? She looks like Anthony Smith who is one of the greatest UFC fighters".

The comment was clearly said as a joke and even though Owens appeared to take no offense from it, Von immediately tracked back on his notorious comment:

"I shouldn't say that because she's gonna get upset."

Owens responded with a playful warning to Von, stating:

"You speak very careful here before she Anthony Smiths you."

A video clip of this conversation was posted on X by Happy Punch which drew several humorous reactions. One fan decided to make the situation even more funny by mentioning 'Lionheart's' infamous "on paper" meme:

"On paper that's a beautiful child."

Von, a popular comedian, and podcaster, has built a very strong connection with the UFC, their fighters, and fans. Over the years, he has welcomed several big-name fighters like Sean Strickland, Colby Covington, Israel Adesanya, and Dustin Poirier on his fan-favorite podcast.

Von uses his podcast as a medium to help fighters convey their life stories to the fans. He is also a huge fight fan and is often spotted cage-side for UFC events.

Theo Von claims Joe Rogan knows nothing less than a "library"

Theo Von recently made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast where he showered heavy praise on fellow podcast owner Joe Rogan. Impressed by the high level of knowledge possessed by the UFC commentator, Von referred to him as the "human library". He also claimed that the massive success of The Joe Rogan Experience is due to his extra-ordinary knowledge:

"He became like this human library kind of, you know. He started serving the library, a couple of chapters at a time."

Von believes that no one can replicate Rogan's work and that nobody can lie to him as "he remembers everything".

